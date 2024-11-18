PCB says 'no one can give us a tough time' amid Champions Trophy stand-off with BCCI: ‘ICC needs to think…’

Amidst the ongoing stand-off with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said that “no one can give us a tough time”. The power tussle between both the boards continue as India won't be touring Pakistan for the upcoming eight-team ICC event. The PCB has now written to the International Cricket Council (ICC), asking the apex cricketing body, about the reasons behind India's refusal to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup 2024. (ANI Photo) (Pakistan Cricket - X)

Mohsin Naqvi, while interacting with the local reporters in Pakistan, also said that the ICC needs to think about its “credibility”. He also displayed confidence of the tournament eventually going ahead in the country.

“We will ensure that Champions Trophy is held in Pakistan. We have written a letter to the ICC, we are awaiting a response. We are just talking to the ICC. I believe sports and politics should not be mixed together. I am just hoping for a positive result,” said Naqvi while speaking to the reporters.

“I think no one can give us a tough time. Every ICC member has its right, things cannot function like this. I am just hoping for a positive result when it comes to Champions Trophy,” he added.

‘ICC needs to think about credibility’

The PCB chairman also said that the ICC needs to reveal the schedule for the upcoming tournament as soon as possible. He also asked the BCCI to indulge in a dialogue, if they have any concerns regarding visiting Pakistan for the tournament, which is set to be played in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi.

“ICC needs to think about their credibility, the Champions Trophy tour has been rescheduled. Every other team in the world, that has qualified for the Champions Trophy, is ready to come and has no issue. If India have any concern, then I suggest them to talk to us. I don't think there is any reason for them to not come here,” said Mohsin Naqvi.

“The ICC needs to announce the schedule, I am just hoping they announce the schedule soon. We are waiting for the schedule, the sooner it is announced, the sooner we can get the stadiums ready,” he added.

Recently, the ICC had announced the trophy tour for the Champions Trophy. It started in Islamabad on November 16. The silverware will reach India on January 15 and stay here until the 26th.

Talking about the tournament, hosts Pakistan, along with India, South Africa, England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, are slated to participate.

Pakistan had won the last Champions Trophy after beating India in the 2017 final.

Talking about India and Pakistan, the two nations have not played bilateral cricket against each other after 2012. India last toured Pakistan in 2008 for the Asia Cup.