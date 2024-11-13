‘ICC should snatch hosting rights from India and Pakistan for 8 years’: Rashid Latif to HT on Champions Trophy muddle

The stand-off and power tussle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is showing no signs of slowing down. BCCI made its stance clear to the International Cricket Council (ICC) by confirming that India would not be touring Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which is slated to be played across the border next year. PCB, in response, sent another mail to the apex cricketing body, seeking clarifications about India's stance and on what grounds the BCCI decided not to visit Pakistan for the tournament. India captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan captain Babar Azam

In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times Digital, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif gave his take on the raging issue. The 56-year-old maintained a headstrong approach, saying the ICC should take away the hosting rights of all global events from both India and Pakistan until 2031. He opined that until the issues are resolved between the two countries, there is no sense in asking them to host tournaments like World Cups and Champions Trophy.

"My suggestion is that ICC should take away the hosting rights of all global events from India and Pakistan for the cycle of 2024-2031. ICC should tell these boards to first resolve all the issues and then we will give you the hosting rights," said Latif.

Explaining his rationale behind giving this suggestion, the former Pakistan captain said, "I think Pakistan are slated to host two ICC events, India are also slated to host four-five events in this time period. Take away the hosting rights, if these two teams don't want to play in each other's country, then I am just giving a suggestion that the hosting rights should be taken away by the ICC."

Rashid Latif also said that the BCCI could not have declined to visit Pakistan, citing security concerns, as the due process has not been completed.

"How are there security concerns? The ICC delegation visits the country which is supposed to host a global event. No such thing has happened so far, so how come India have refused citing security concerns? The process has not been done, without the process going ahead, how can someone refuse? It is a legal matter, it won't get solved that easily," Rashid Latif said.

"All the participants sign the ICC agreement for the eight-year cycle, both India and Pakistan have signed it earlier," he noted.

Rashid Latif also said that in his opinion, India will tour Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy. "The tournament will happen in Pakistan. ICC is yet to give its decision. In my opinion, India will come to Pakistan. I am very confident about it."

'Ball is in ICC's court'

Rashid Latif also said that the entire matter surrounding the Champions Trophy does not concern PCB and BCCI, as the final call has to be eventually taken by the ICC, which is the apex cricketing body.

“PCB and BCCI are not that big of stakeholders right now regarding the issue of Champions Trophy. The entire matter is about ICC. It is the apex cricketing body, they have made both the boards sign the agreement, they are doing everything,” he said.

In his very own style, Rashid Latif also shut down the suggestions of Champions Trophy going ahead in a hybrid model, which would see India's matches being played at a neutral venue. There were several reports doing the rounds that if Pakistan doesn't accept the hybrid model, then the tournament can go ahead in South Africa. However, Rashid Latif squashed these reports as well.

"PCB is just hosting the event, ICC gave them the hosting rights. The BCCI agreed at that time. There is nothing concrete about the hybrid model. Everything should happen as per the ICC rules, it is a legal document. One should follow it, there is nothing about the hybrid model in the agreement. Don't mix the bilateral series and ACC tournaments with this Champions Trophy. The hosting rights for this tournament were signed under the eight-year cycle agreement," he said.

"Pakistan have abided by the ICC document in the past. They toured India for the 2016 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup. I am just talking legally, I am not going by emotions. Everyone is talking randomly about the hybrid model and South Africa, and what not. No one is getting into legalities," he added.

Speaking of the Champions Trophy, the tournament is currently slated to be hosted by Pakistan across three cities -- Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi. The eight-team tournament is expected to be played from February 19-March 9.

Hosts Pakistan, along with India, South Africa, England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, are slated to participate in the tournament.