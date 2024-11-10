ICC informs PCB about India not travelling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy; host seek advice from Pakistan government

The drama around the Champions Trophy continues. Finally, it is official that India won't be travelling to Pakistan for the ICC tournament, which is slated to be played in Pakistan in 2025. A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson has confirmed to Hindustan Times that ICC has conveyed to them regarding India not travelling to Pakistan for the tournament, which is slated to be played from February 19-March 9 next year. Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma. AP/PTI(PTI06_09_2024_000316B)(PTI)

The PCB spokesperson also confirmed that the PCB has forwarded the ICC's official mail to the government, and upon their advice, a final call would be taken.

"The PCB has received an email from the ICC, stating that the BCCI has informed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The PCB has forwarded that email to the Government of Pakistan for their advice and guidance," a PCB spokesperson told Hindustan Times.

Another source, who is privy to developments regarding the Champions Trophy, confirmed that the schedule for the tournament is not ready to be revealed yet as the discussions with the host nation and participating nations, continue to go on.

"The schedule is not confirmed, we are still in discussions with the Host and participating nations on the Champions Trophy schedule, once confirmed we will announce through our normal channels," said the source.

Rashid Latif says Pakistan will pull out if India doesn't visit

Earlier, it was confirmed that the BCCI decided to not send its team for the Champions Trophy, after taking advice from the Government of India. The security concerns was the biggest issue behind BCCI not sending its team to Pakistan.

The Champions Trophy is currently scheduled to be hosted by Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi in 2025. The top eight teams in the world are expected to participate.

Earlier, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif had said that if India don't visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, then the hosts will pull out of the tournament.

“We can say that India does not want to play bilateral matches, but you can’t deny the ICC events as you already have signed it. India has to make solid ground. If India doesn’t come this time, Pakistan will take a big step by not participating in the tournament,” he told Geo News.

Last year's Asia Cup was also slated to be played in Pakistan. However, the tournament eventually went ahead in a hybrid model, and India's matches were held in Sri Lanka.

India last toured Pakistan in 2008 for the Asia Cup.