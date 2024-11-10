Rashid Latif's big Champions Trophy claim: 'If India don't come, Pakistan won't participate'

Champions Trophy 2025 is currently slated to be played in Pakistan, however reports are emerging that India would not tour the country for the upcoming ICC tournament, and that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants the competition to be played in a hybrid model, just like the Asia Cup last year. The reports also claim that the BCCI has already written to the ICC, confirming that they have not gotten the permission from the Government of India to travel to Pakistan, citing security concerns. Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma walk out before the match. AP/PTI(PTI06_09_2024_000316B)(PTI)

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif has now given his take on the matter, claiming that if India does come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, then Pakistan will also take a big step by not participating in the tournament.

“ICC exists only because there is Pakistan and India. If the government of Pakistan also says like India that we won’t play, then the ICC will be of no use as no one will watch the match,” Latif told Geo News.

“We can say that India does not want to play bilateral matches, but you can’t deny the ICC events as you already have signed it. India has to make solid ground. If India doesn’t come this time, Pakistan will take a big step by not participating in the tournament,” he added.

Speaking further, Latif said, "If it is a bilateral series or Asia Cup, then the teams are asked, whether India wants to play or not. This is an ICC event. The cycle has been signed from 2024-2031. All the broadcasters and sponsors have signed about the teams that will participate in the Champions Trophy or the World Cup."

BCCI writes to ICC regarding Champions Trophy

As per the Indian Express, the BCCI had sent a communication to the ICC, confirming that India cannot travel to Pakistan, citing security concerns. The Indian cricket board also expressed its desire for India's matches to be held in Dubai.

“This has been our stance and there is no reason to change that. We have written to them and asked them to shift our games to Dubai,” Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has denied, receiving any written communication from the BCCI or the ICC.

It is important to mention that last year's Asia Cup was also scheduled to be played in Pakistan. However, the tournament eventually went ahead in a hybrid model, and India's matches were held in Sri Lanka.

Coming back to Champions Trophy, the top eight teams will be participating in the tournament slated to be played from February 19-March 9. As of now, Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi are expected to host the matches.