ICC's telling Champions Trophy act after BCCI confirms India won' travel to Pakistan

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 10, 2024 12:30 PM IST

A scheduled ICC event, set to take place in Lahore on Nov 11, has been cancelled with the uncertainty surrounding India's participation in the Champions Trophy.

The 2025 Champions Trophy has been the eye of plenty of controversy in recent months, with the participation of the Indian team in Pakistan being an issue which still remains unresolved. As per a Cricbuzz report, the uncertainty has led to the ICC cancelling a pre-tournament event which was scheduled to take place on November 11, meant to mark 100 days before the start of the tournament, in an ominous sign for the tournament.

The ICC Champions Trophy.(ICC)
The ICC Champions Trophy.(ICC)

The scheduling conflicts and the lack of the ability to formally announce the programme for the tournament is a reason for why the event was cancelled, as per the ICC. India’s reported non-participation on Pakistan territory is at the heart of the issue, with the Indian government and the BCCI demanding games be played at a neutral venue, likely the UAE.

Also Read | Samson shows conditions don’t apply for the India T20 side

What will be the reason cited by ICC

However, an ICC official apparently reported to Cricbuzz that the ICC would cite the poor air quality and intense smog in the city of Lahore, where the event was set to take place, as a reason for why the event was postponed.

The ICC have attempted to minimise concerns regarding the cancellation, with a source telling Cricbuzz: “It was only a trophy tour flag off and tournament/branding launch. (The event) is still in the works -- though may be rescheduled because of Lahore outdoor activities are difficult right now.”

The Champions Trophy is set to host eight teams in 15 matches, with India originally being slated by the ICC to play their three group stage games in Lahore. However, India’s hesitation to play in Pakistan has made this seem increasingly unlikely. A hybrid model looks to be on the cards, with the additional travel for other teams likely the reason for the scheduling uncertainty.

It also remains to be seen how the moving-parts elements of the tournament would be handled if India are included, such as qualification to the semifinals or finals, and whether Pakistan would lose access to the finals of their first marquee ICC event in nearly 30 years if India should demand to play the knockout rounds in the UAE.

Pakistan are currently beginning their preparations for the home Champions Trophy with a tour of Australia for white-ball cricket, including ODIs, where they are looking to complete a comeback and beat their hosts in the ongoing match in Perth.

 

