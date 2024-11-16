Champions Trophy 2025 to reach India in January, ICC makes big announcement
The Champions Trophy will reach India on January 15 and stay here until the 26th, before the tournament kicks off on the 27th in Pakistan.
The ICC announced that the trophy tour for the Champions Trophy 2025 will start in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday before reaching the other seven participating nations. The prestigious silverware will reach India on January 15 and stay here until the 26th, before the tournament kicks off on the 27th in Pakistan.
The popular landmarks where the trophy will be displayed on the opening day of its tour in Islamabad are Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument where it will be accompanied by Pakistan cricket icon Shoaib Akhtar.
After Islamabad, the tour will head to iconic cities and venues in Pakistan such as Karachi, Abbottabad, and Taxila before leaving the land of defending champions to embark on an extensive international tour, where it will continue to showcase the vibrant cultures evident across competing nations.
Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commerical Officer, expressed his pleasure at the launch of the event.
“We are delighted to launch the Trophy Tour with DP World ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, where another action-packed programme of activity is available to fans across the world.”
He went on to describe the experience that awaited fans.
“The silverware, which will be showcased across all participating nations, will allow the sport’s passionate fanbase to enjoy the unforgettable experience of being up close with the iconic trophy,” Dahiya said.
Full schedule for the Trophy Tour of ICC Champions Trophy:
16 November – Islamabad, Pakistan
17 November - Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan
18 November – Abbottabad, Pakistan
19 November- Murree, Pakistan
20 November- Nathia Gali, Pakistan
22 - 25 November – Karachi, Pakistan
26 – 28 November – Afghanistan
10 – 13 December – Bangladesh
15 – 22 December – South Africa
25 December – 5 January – Australia
6 – 11 January – New Zealand
12 – 14 January – England
15 – 26 January – India
27 January – event start – Pakistan