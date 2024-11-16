Champions Trophy 2025 to reach India in January, ICC makes big announcement

The ICC announced that the trophy tour for the Champions Trophy 2025 will start in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday before reaching the other seven participating nations. The prestigious silverware will reach India on January 15 and stay here until the 26th, before the tournament kicks off on the 27th in Pakistan. The ICC Champions Trophy.(ICC)

The popular landmarks where the trophy will be displayed on the opening day of its tour in Islamabad are Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument where it will be accompanied by Pakistan cricket icon Shoaib Akhtar.

After Islamabad, the tour will head to iconic cities and venues in Pakistan such as Karachi, Abbottabad, and Taxila before leaving the land of defending champions to embark on an extensive international tour, where it will continue to showcase the vibrant cultures evident across competing nations.

Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commerical Officer, expressed his pleasure at the launch of the event.

“We are delighted to launch the Trophy Tour with DP World ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, where another action-packed programme of activity is available to fans across the world.”

He went on to describe the experience that awaited fans.

“The silverware, which will be showcased across all participating nations, will allow the sport’s passionate fanbase to enjoy the unforgettable experience of being up close with the iconic trophy,” Dahiya said.

Full schedule for the Trophy Tour of ICC Champions Trophy:

16 November – Islamabad, Pakistan

17 November - Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan

18 November – Abbottabad, Pakistan

19 November- Murree, Pakistan

20 November- Nathia Gali, Pakistan

22 - 25 November – Karachi, Pakistan

26 – 28 November – Afghanistan

10 – 13 December – Bangladesh

15 – 22 December – South Africa

25 December – 5 January – Australia

6 – 11 January – New Zealand

12 – 14 January – England

15 – 26 January – India

27 January – event start – Pakistan