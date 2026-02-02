ICC told to make an example out of Pakistan for throwing last-minute tantrums: ‘No team in future will dare do this’

Pakistan have announced their intention to boycott their scheduled match agaisnt India during the upcoming T20 World Cup, which would have taken place on February 15 in Colombo but now seems to be completely off the cards. Pakistan will not play against India in the T20 World Cup. (AP)

It is a dramatic conclusion to a saga which began with Bangladesh’s own withdrawal from the tournament, with the PCB’s decisions standing as a moment of solidarity with Bangladesh’s decision not to play on Indian soil, and also an extension of the political turmoil that has defined the relationship even on a cricketing front.

The biggest issue that many have with Pakistan’s decision is the timing of it: the World Cup begins in 5 days, and the PCB have almost held the ICC hostage with the anticipation of the decision, and the choice to change things up at this point.

As per Sunil Gavaskar, this was the biggest issue he saw with PCB’s behaviour.

"Definitely, I think if you withdraw at the last moment, that is an issue. If you withdraw earlier on, that's another matter altogether. But if you withdraw at the last moment, on the eve of the tournament, then yes, I think certainly the ICC should come in and take some action,” said Gavaskar to India Today, predicting action against the board.

ICC to levy legal action against the PCB? “I don't know what action they will take, but I think there are so many other boards involved, so it's not just going to be one person's decision. However, it should be something that ensures no other team in the future also considers doing that," said Gavaskar, urging the ICC to figure out a way that would bring down the hammer on the boards, and stop them from using these major tournaments as negotiating chips for political fronts.

India were culpable of doing this for the Champions Trophy, but Bangladesh and Pakistan’s calls this January is what might really force the ICC’s hand. Gavaskar predicted that the last-minute nature of this decision might force the ICC to take legal action as well.

"The ICC will probably take legal action against Pakistan over the refusal to play against India, but what the result of such an action would be, I can't say. It is certain that the ICC would be extremely displeased with this decision of Pakistan government," he explained.

The World Cup begins this weekend, but with the turmoil continuing, it will be a while before the cricket is capable of speaking for itself.