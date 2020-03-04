e-paper
ICC turns down Cricket Australia’s request to have reserve day for semi-final of Women’s T20 WC

Heavy rain is predicted on the day, and if both matches don’t take place, then India and South Africa would progress to the finals.

cricket Updated: Mar 04, 2020 09:00 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
London
Heavy rain is predicted on the day, and if both matches don’t take place, then India and South Africa would progress to the finals.(Getty Images)
         

International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down Cricket Australia’s (CA) request to have a reserve day for the semi-final of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup. Cricket Australia’s chief executive Kevin Roberts on Wednesday revealed that the request was made to the apex cricketing body, but the ICC declined, saying that the playing conditions cannot be altered.

“We have asked the question and it’s not part of the playing conditions. I respect that because we have said the same thing in tournaments that we run in Australia,” ESPN Cricinfo quoted Roberts as saying on the radio station SEN.

“It gives you cause to reflect on how you might improve things in the future absolutely, but going into a tournament with a given set of playing conditions and rules I don’t think it’s time to tinker with that as much as with an Australian hat on I might love that,” he added.

England would lock horns with India, while Australia will clash against South Africa in the semi-finals on Thursday at Sydney. However, heavy rain is predicted on the day, and if both matches don’t take place, then India and South Africa would progress to the finals.

The ICC has come under fire for not having reserve days for major events, and there are no reserve days for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup later this year as well.

