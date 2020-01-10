e-paper
Home / Cricket / ICC U19 World Cup: Siddhesh Veer to replace Divyansh Joshi in India squad

ICC U19 World Cup: Siddhesh Veer to replace Divyansh Joshi in India squad

Divyansh Joshi dislocated his right shoulder after suffering a fall while India U19 were fielding against South Africa.

cricket Updated: Jan 10, 2020 17:50 IST
PTI
PTI
New Delhi
Representative image.
Representative image.(Getty Images)
         

India U-19 all-rounder Divyansh Joshi has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup following an injury sustained in the first match of the bilateral one-day series against host South Africa.

Divyansh dislocated his right shoulder after suffering a fall while India U19 were fielding. The All-India Junior Selection Committee has named Siddhesh Veer from Maharashtra as Divyansh’s replacement. 

India U-19 squad: Priyam Garg (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

