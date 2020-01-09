5 Under-19 World Cup stars who will also feature in the upcoming Indian Premier League

cricket

The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup will be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9. This will be the 13th U-19 World Cup and like always, India are one of the favourites to go all the way and defend their title. The side which has travelled to South Africa seems to have all the bases covered and have the players who have the pedigree to emerge as match-winners. Also, these players have gone to South Africa with an IPL contract under their belt and here in this article, we take a look at 5 players who have also been chosen by franchises at the IPL 2020 auction.

Kartik Tyagi

The fast bowler, who was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals, will lead the Indian attack in South Africa. The 19-year-old made his Ranji Trophy debut for Uttar Pradesh against Railways in 2017.

He has the ability to swing the ball both ways and is quite sharp - the ball flies out his hands close to 140 kmph and Paras Mhambrey, India Under-19 head coach, believes Tyagi is still in the development phase and can become faster as he matures.

Ravi Bishnoi

The young Rajasthan leg-spinner was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore. He is tall and lanky and has the ability to spin the ball both ways - his biggest weapon is the mean googly and well, even this turns big. He can be India’s attacking option at the Under-19 World Cup as he is an out-an-out match-winner.

Akash Singh

Akash Singh is a left-arm medium-fast bowler who has bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh. His claim to fame came 2 years back when he hogged all the headlines for bagging 10 for 0 in an open tournament in Jaipur.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Perhaps the biggest name which will travel to the Under 19 World Cup is young Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-hander has already made heads turn with his stellar performances in the Vijay Hazare Knock.

He was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore and will have further chances to bolster his credentials in South Africa. He was an absolute star in the white-ball leg of India’s domestic circuit - he racked up 564 runs at an average of 112.80 with three hundreds and a fifty.

Priyam Garg

The captain of this young side is another prodigy, Priyam Garg who has made everyone sit up and take note of his absolutely flawless stroke-making in Ranji Trophy.

A technically solid batsman, Garg can tear bowling attacks apart but never lose his own shape while at it. He finished his maiden first-class season with 814 runs in ten matches.