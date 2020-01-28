ICC U19 World Cup: Team India break huge world record with 74-run win over Australia

cricket

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 21:56 IST

India continued their winning run at the U19 World Cup in South Africa as Priyam Garg-led side defeated Australia comfortably by 74 runs in the quarterfinal match. After being asked to bat, India could only muster 233/9 in 50 overs, setting a modest target of 234 for the Aussies to chase. But India pace attack led by Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh rattled Australia batting order as they were bundled out for 159 in 43.3 overs.

Also read: India breeze into U-19 World Cup semis, trample Australia by 74 runs

Doing so, India achieved the massive record of most consecutive wins in U19 World Cups, with 10 consecutive wins under their belt. They were previously tied with Australia U19 team, who had won 9 matches between 2002-2004.

Most consecutive wins in Under-19s World Cup:

10* - INDIA Under-19s (2018-Present)

9 - Australia Under-19s (2002-2004)

The Prithvi Shaw-led India U19-team had an unbeaten run at the U19 World Cup back in 2018, winning all their six matches, and so far, they have achieved the same result in 2020, and have won all their four matches. Their first win of the streak had come against Australia, much like their 10th win.

After the match, Tyagi, who picked up four wickets in the match, and was named the man of the match for his performance, said: “Ball was swinging a bit, last two games were not good for me. I am happy to contribute today. I was trying to hit consistent areas today as I bowled a few wides in the last two games and that worked. We would want to give our best performance irrespective of the opposition.”

Also read: WATCH: Chahal asks Guptill to repeat Hindi cuss word, here’s what he said

India captain Priyam Garg, added: “Our start was very good but they bowled well then (with the new ball). We lost three wickets cheaply but we came back well. We thought, it was a good score. With our bowling line-up, we thought even 180 would be a fine score. At the half time, we knew we had a total to defend. We have been preparing for this for the last one and a half years.”

He further said: “We know each other well and we back each other. We knew we had a score to defend when we had 230. And that first over was amazing. Every team has come here to win the World Cup. We will play the rest of the matches win the same intensity.”