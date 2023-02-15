ICC website makes India the No. 1 Test team, then reverses ranking in shocking U-turn as confusion reigns supreme

Hours after crowning Team India as the new No.1 side in the Test team rankings, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took a massive U-turn by dethroning Rohit Sharma and Co. from the Numero Uno position on Tuesday. Days before India's meeting with Australia in the second encounter of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, the global governing body of cricket has reinstated the Baggy Greens as the top-ranked Test side in a major reshuffle.

Following India's comfortable win over Australia in the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit and Co. became the No.1 team across all formats by displacing Australia in the ICC Test rankings on Tuesday. Rohit's Team India was already the top-ranked side in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20Is before ICC's official website elevated the Asian giants to the top spot in the Test rankings earlier in the day.

India secured the top spot with 115 rating points while Australia were placed second with 111 points under its belt. Even though India received a ranking boost, the Asian giants were drafted to the second spot on a day when Rohit and Co. didn't play an international game. As per the current standings, Australia have taken the top spot with 126 ranking points while India are second with 115 ranking points. ICC's Test ranking gaffe has sparked a huge debate on social media among the fans and followers of the game.

India had become the No.1 side in ODIs after the Men In Blue thrashed New Zealand in a three-match series last month. Earlier, India had secured the top spot in the T20I rankings after hammering West Indies 3-0 at home. India are 11 points behind the newly crowned top-ranked side Australia in the Test team rankings. The top two-ranked teams are fighting for Test supremacy in the four-match bilateral series in India. Riding on Rohit's first Test ton as captain, the Ravindra Jadeja-inspired Indian team had hammered Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the red-ball series opener at Nagpur. India will meet Pat Cummins' Australia in the 2nd Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday.

