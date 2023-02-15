Home / Cricket / ICC website makes India the No. 1 Test team, then reverses ranking in shocking U-turn as confusion reigns supreme

ICC website makes India the No. 1 Test team, then reverses ranking in shocking U-turn as confusion reigns supreme

cricket
Updated on Feb 15, 2023 08:47 PM IST

As per the current standings, Australia have taken the top spot with 126 ranking points while India are second with 115 ranking points. ICC's Test ranking gaffe has sparked a huge debate on social media among the fans and followers of the game.

Australia's Steve Smith, right, shakes hands India's captain Rohit Sharma after India won the first cricket test match against Australia in Nagpur(AP)
Australia's Steve Smith, right, shakes hands India's captain Rohit Sharma after India won the first cricket test match against Australia in Nagpur(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Hours after crowning Team India as the new No.1 side in the Test team rankings, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took a massive U-turn by dethroning Rohit Sharma and Co. from the Numero Uno position on Tuesday. Days before India's meeting with Australia in the second encounter of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, the global governing body of cricket has reinstated the Baggy Greens as the top-ranked Test side in a major reshuffle.

Following India's comfortable win over Australia in the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit and Co. became the No.1 team across all formats by displacing Australia in the ICC Test rankings on Tuesday. Rohit's Team India was already the top-ranked side in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20Is before ICC's official website elevated the Asian giants to the top spot in the Test rankings earlier in the day.

Also Read: R Ashwin rises to World No. 2 in Test ranking after stellar show against Australia

India secured the top spot with 115 rating points while Australia were placed second with 111 points under its belt. Even though India received a ranking boost, the Asian giants were drafted to the second spot on a day when Rohit and Co. didn't play an international game. As per the current standings, Australia have taken the top spot with 126 ranking points while India are second with 115 ranking points. ICC's Test ranking gaffe has sparked a huge debate on social media among the fans and followers of the game.

India had become the No.1 side in ODIs after the Men In Blue thrashed New Zealand in a three-match series last month. Earlier, India had secured the top spot in the T20I rankings after hammering West Indies 3-0 at home. India are 11 points behind the newly crowned top-ranked side Australia in the Test team rankings. The top two-ranked teams are fighting for Test supremacy in the four-match bilateral series in India. Riding on Rohit's first Test ton as captain, the Ravindra Jadeja-inspired Indian team had hammered Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the red-ball series opener at Nagpur. India will meet Pat Cummins' Australia in the 2nd Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
icc india vs australia indian cricket team australia cricket team + 2 more
icc india vs australia indian cricket team australia cricket team + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out