ICC Women’s World T20: Smriti Mandhana stars as India beat Australia by 48 runs

Smriti Mandhana produced a stunning innings of 83 in India’s last Group B game to help India beat Australia comfortably by 48 runs in Providence Guyana on Saturday.

It was a sensational innings by the left hander as during her 55 ball knock she became the second fastest to score 1000 T20 runs for India behind Mithali Raj, who was rested from this game because of illness.

The win means India top Group B with four wins out of four and will play England or West Indies on Thursday night/ Friday morning. The identity of their opponents will be learned on Sunday with the runner up from Group A taking on India.

Chasing 168 for win Australia were dented early on when it was confirmed that opener Alyssa Healy won’t be able to take the field with a mild concussion. Australia never recovered from that and even though opener Beth Mooney did strike a couple of early blows, they were always behind the eight ball.

Spinners, as has been the case so far in the tournament, were the wreckers-in chief for India picking up all nine wickets to fall between them. Anuja Patil was the pick of the bowlers picking up three wickets for 15 runs including a couple in her last over.

Ellyse Perry was the top scorer for Australia with a typical 39 not out but in the end didn’t get enough support from her teammates.

The match though was all about Mandhana who was in sparkling form, hitting nine fours and three sixes in a knock that was a delight to watch. She was ably supported by Harmanpreet Kaur who played an important knock of 43 off just 27 balls. Kaur continued her dominant six-hitting form clearing the boundary on no fewer than three times.

Kaur’s dismissial though sparked a collapse for India lost 5/50 in the last 39 balls of the innings. The collapse was led by some brilliant Australian fielding and that included an absolutely astounding catch by Tayla Vlaeminck to get rid of Veda Krishnamurthy.

Although a collision between Megan Schutt and Healy, reminiscent of one between Jason Gillespie and Steve Waugh in Colombo in 1999, deprived them the services of the latter and they will be hoping that she is fit and available for the semi.

Like with the ball Perry starred with the ball too picking up three wickets in what was her 100th game for Australia.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 00:04 IST