ICC Women’s World T20: St Lucia fixtures could be moved to Antigua amid weather fears

International Cricket Council is considering moving Women’s World T20 group games to Antigua from St Lucia with heavy rains and the forecast remaining grim for the coming days according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.

The match between England Women and Sri Lanka women was called off on Sunday without a single ball being bowled and there are fears that more matches may suffer similar fate. The weather in Guyana, tournament’s other venue, is fine, so more and more matches being abandoned would mean an event where two groups will have very different number of matches played.

ALSO READ: Top five innings of Harmanpreet Kaur in all formats

According to the report no formal discussions have taken with the teams or the boards of teams but the ICC is exploring the logistical possibility of moving at least some of the matches to Antigua.

The logistical reasons like moving television equipment, including the main satellite, will be difficult and require significant efforts without any guarantees of success.

Apart from that, new schedule has to be agreed with broadcasters, prepare the ground for extra matches among other things.

The officials though are hopeful that the forecast will improve and there will not be any more washouts. As things stand West Indies are top in Group A followed by England.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 11:13 IST