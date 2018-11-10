Top five innings of Harmanpreet Kaur in all formats

It was a day on which records just kept on tumbling as anyone and everyone bowed down to India captain Harmanpreet Kaur as she blitzed her way to a hundred off just 49 deliveries against New Zealand as India posted a mammoth 194/5 in the first match of the ICC Women’s World T20.

It was the first hundred scored by an Indian player and was the third fastest in the history of women’s T20 behind Deandra Dottin (38) of West Indies and Tammy Beaumont (47) of England.

New Zealand from the off never looked like chasing down the target and were restricted to 160/9 in 20 overs, falling short by 34 runs.

It is not the first time that Harmanpreet has delighted the cricketing community with her batting talent; she has been doing the same ever since she first wore the India colours as a 20-year-old against Pakistan in March 2009.

Here are five innings that Harmanpreet has played for country and county that have left the cricketing fraternity amazed and delighted in equal measure.

171* vs Australia, 2017 (Derby) – Harmanpreet struck an incredible 171 not out against Australia in the semifinal of the ICC women’s World Cup to help India reach the final. India were in a little bit of trouble but Harmanpreet counter attacked and played an innings of a lifetime. The innings included 20 fours and seven hits over the boundary as India posted 281 and restricted Australia to just 245, winning the match by 36 runs.

46 vs Australia, 2016 (Adelaide) – After India were set a target of 141 in a T20 match at the Adelaide Oval, India found themselves behind the eight ball with run rate climbing all the time. That was until Harmanpreet walked to the crease and started carting the bowlers all over the park. She struck a blistering 31-ball 46, including six fours and one six as India chased down the total with eight balls to spare.

57 vs Australia, 2012 (Visakhapatnam) - in a losing cause but impressive none the less, Harmanpreet was the lone player who took the fight to the Aussies as India were restricted to 108/9 chasing 139. Harmanpreet received no support and struck a half century as wickets kept tumbling around her. Her knock included five fours and two sixes against a bowling attack that was as miserly as anything.

34 vs Surrey for Lancashire (London) - It was an innings that MS Dhoni would have been proud of, chasing 149 to win Harmanpreet walked in at 70/2 in the twelfth over. Staring from the off she started accumulating runs quickly and took her side home in the last over. Needing 11 runs to win from last six balls she took a single of the first ball, got two of the second ball, a boundary of the fourth and finished off the match with a monster six to bring home the game.

107 vs England, 2013 (Mumbai) – First hundred in national colours is always special and little doubt Harmanpreet will ever forget her first ODI hundred for India, even if it came in a losing cause. Chasing 273 for a win, India were restricted for 240 and Harmanpreet struck a valiant 107 off 109 balls. She added 106 runs with Karu Jain for the fourth wicket and hit eight fours and two sixes in a memorable innings.

