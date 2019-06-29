ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan Predicted XI against Pakistan - WC debut on the cards

Afghanistan, who came close to causing the tournament’s biggest upset against India, have won hearts with their spirited showings, but they would have wanted to do better. Already being eliminated from the tournament after suffering seven straight defeats, a win over a big cricketing nation like Pakistan would be a nice way to exit the big stage, and the likes of Rashid Khan and Gulbadin Naib are aware of that. The last time the two teams played against each other was in the Asia Cup last year, which went right down to the wire, only to end in Pakistan’s victory.

Here is Afghanistan’s Predicted XI against Pakistan:

Gulbadin Naib: The skipper Gulbadin Naib has find his best form coming down on the top. He seems to be enjoying his new role.

Rahmat Shah: Rahmat Shah does not seem to be enjoying his new role as an opener. But he is likely to stay in the same spot for the final two games.

Hashmatullah Shahidi: Hashmatullah Shahidi has been able to get a start, but has failed to convert it into big total.

Asghar Afghan: The former skipper Asghar Afghan is still to find his best form in the tournament.

Mohammad Nabi: Mohammad Nabi almost took his side to win against the mighty Afghanistan. He may do the same against Pakistan.

Samiullah Shinwari: The vastly experienced Samiullah Shinwari was on fire in the previous match. But he failed to take the side to a win.

Najibullah Zadran: Najibullah Zadran is, perhaps, the most clinically gifted Afghanistan batsman. He just needs to be promoted higher up the batting order.

Ikram Ali Khil (wk): Ikram Ali Khil is neither the best wicketkeeper, nor the best middle-order batsman Afghanistan have. He is the only keeper in the squad.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will once again shoulder the responsibility of leading the Afghanistan attack against Pakistan.

Sayed Ahmad Shirzad: Left-arm medium pacer Sayed Ahmad Shirzad will replace Aftab Alam for the remainder of the ongoing World Cup in the Afghanistan squad.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman: Mujeeb ur Rahman, who picked up three wickets in the previous match, will be key bowling figure for Aghanistan.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 09:19 IST