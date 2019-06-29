ICC World Cup 2019: Aftab Alam sent back home for disciplinary issues, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad named replacement in Afghanistan squad

Uncertainties continued to rule the Afghanistan side in ICC World Cup 2019. As par the latest development, left-arm medium pacer Sayed Ahmad Shirzad has replaced right-arm seamer Aftab Alam for the remainder of the ongoing World Cup in the Afghanistan squad. ICC allowed the same “in exceptional circumstances”. Aftab was sent back home due to disciplinary issues but the Afghanistan Cricket Board refused to delve into details.

“The International Cricket Council has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Sayed Ahmad Shirzad as a replacement player for Aftab Alam in Afghanistan’s squad for the remainder of the tournament,” the ICC said in a statement.

“The decision to send Alam back from England has been taken under exceptional circumstances taking into account both ICC and ACB’s code of conduct rules and regulations. The decision stops Alam from further participating in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as he will be under investigation by ACB for the alleged misconduct off the field,” the release from ACB stated.

This is the second such incident of player replacement in the Afghanistan squad in this World Cup. Earlier wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad was sent back home after being declared unfit. The keeper later on, went on to say that he was fully fit and was actually forced to fly back home.

Already out of the reckoning with seven defeats from as many games, Afghanistan now have only pride to play for in their remaining two games -- against Pakistan on Saturday and West Indies on July 4.

