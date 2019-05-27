ICC World Cup 2019, Australia SWOT analysis - Steve Smith, David Warner return as Australia aim to defend title

There was turmoil in the ranks six months ago, the Australian public were disenchanted with their team, the players did not know their roles and there was too much negativity. They then lost to India and people started writing them off.

However, Aaron Finch led his side to triumphs in India and UAE and now with the return of David Warner and Steve Smith and with a strong bowling attack, Australia are back where they belong. They are one of the favourites to go all the way and defend the title which they won in 2015.

Strengths:

Recent ODI form: After a horrific 2018, Australia had a complete turnover in 2019. They won 9 matches (out of 13), the most by any team this year. Moreover, they are entering the CWC 2019 with an 8-match win streak, all of which have come away from home.

Batting heavy side: Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch are the leading run scorers of 2019. Also, Shaun Marsh and Glenn Maxwell has showed immense promise with the bat and are averaging in the 40s this year. This batting is further boosted by the addition of Warner and Smith.

Pat Cummins: Patrick Cummins is in tremendous form this year as in 6 matches he has picked up 17 wickets at an average of 14.29 and a strike rate of 19.5.

Weaknesses:

Wicket-keeper: Batsman: Australia has gone forward with only a single wicket-keeper batsman (Carey) in their squad with no other backups. Furthermore, Alex Carey’s batting is still a questionable matter as in his 17 innings he is averaging just 30.64, has a SR of 83.46 and has only a single 50+ score.

Nathan Lyon: Nathan Lyon’s bowling stats are not at all like his Test stats: He has taken just 26 wickets in 25 matches at an average of 44.34 In 2019 itself, he has a bowling average of 61.37 and a bowling strike rate of 75.0.

Opportunities

Warner-Smith: The duo will be returning to the international level cricket after more than a year. They already have a tremendous record in ODIs, but since their first match after the ban is a World Cup match, it is a huge opportunity for the duo to showcase what quality the world was missing.

First timers: More than half are actually playing in the World Cup for the first time. This World Cup will be a huge opportunity for these players to join the pantheon of greats like Warne/ McGrath/ Ponting/ Gilchrist/ Hayden etc.

Threats

Playing in England: Since the CWC 2015, Australia have played 13 matches in England and have managed to win only 3 of them. In the last 2 ICC events in England (CT 2013, 2017) they played 6 matches out of which they won none.

Injury prone bowlers: Injury has been hovering constantly around the Australian bowlers for a time now. In the current squad itself, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jason Behrendorff have had a history of injuries.

