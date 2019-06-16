ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh Predicted XI against West Indies - One change expected

Bangladesh had a fantastic start to the tournament, defeating South Africa in their opening contest. With the win, many started expecting that the side could produce a few more upsets in the tournament. But since then, things have gone downhill for the Lions.

Bangladesh suffered a two-wicket defeat against New Zealand, followed by a 106-run defeat against England. Their next game against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rainfall.

Now, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side is at the bottom half of the table and would see the West Indies fixture a chance to get back to winning things.

Mortaza could bring in Sabbir Rahman to the side, in place of Mohammad Mithun, who has struggled to get going. In Rahman, the side will get an experienced batsman who has played 61 ODIs. The inclusion of Rahman may give Bangladesh an added spin bowling option, which might come in handy against England.

Here is Bangladesh Predicted XI against West Indies:

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 17:40 IST