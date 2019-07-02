ICC World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle signs bat for pop star Rihanna in Windies dressing room - Watch

Star aligned at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Monday as pop star Rihanna met with the members of the Windies team after their ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match against Sri Lanka. Windies may have lost the match by 23 runs but self proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle seemed to be in high spirits when he met Rihanna in the dressing room. Gayle’s teammates too met with the pop icon and presented a signed bat to her.

The video of the same was uploaded on social media by the official World Cup handle of the International Cricket Council and the post read: “When @rihanna met the Universe Boss #CWC19 | #MenInMaroon.”

Earlier, the official handle of Windies cricket team had welcome Rihanna at the venue as they posted: “Look who came to #Rally with the #MenInMaroon.”

Rihanna’s presence failed to lift the side as they succumbed to their sixth defeat of the tournament against Sri Lanka. Nicholas Pooran slammed a sensation ton in the chase but it went in vain as the ‘Islanders’ kept their cool to win the match by 23 runs.

Rihanna, 31, was last month named the world’s richest female musician by Forbes magazine. In May, she launched a groundbreaking partnership with LVMH to launch a luxury fashion brand based in Paris that will make ready-to-wear clothes, shoes and accessories.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 15:58 IST