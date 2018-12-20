ICC World Cup 2019: Coveted trophy touches down in capital

The ICC 2019 World Cup trophy arrived in Delhi on Thursday as part of its global tour.The coveted trophy is on a month-long tour of India that commenced on November 30 and will culminate on December 26. It will be displayed in nine cities across India.

Former India all-rounder Madan Lal welcomed the trophy in Delhi. The ICC trophy is travelling not only to countries taking part in the tournament but for the first time ever, it will go beyond traditional cricket nations to places like Nepal, USA and Germany.

Starting its journey from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the trophy tour will cover Oman, the USA, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany before arriving in England and Wales on February 19.

