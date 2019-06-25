ICC World Cup 2019: Ed Sheeran to Gareth Southgate - Stars galore in England-Australia clash at Lord’s

The match between England and Australia is always special for cricket fans from both countries and when the two teams face on a stage like the ICC World Cup 2019, the significance instantly grows manyfold.

It was not much different on Tuesday as the two teams came face to face at the prestigious Lord’s Cricket Ground and the ground was filled with celebrities from different walks of life.

From singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran to actors Damien Lewis and Stephen Fry to football personalities like Gareth Southgate and Glenn Hoddle, the superstar quotient was too high during the much anticipated encounter.

England cricket posted a photo of Sheeran on Twitter with the caption - “Steve Smith is out! Ed and Damo loved it”.

The official handle of Lords Cricket Ground also shared the picture of Sheeran and captioned the post as “ Ed Sheeran is the latest celebrity to be spotted today at Lord’s! We hope you enjoy your day, @edsheeran! #LoveLords #ENGvAUS”.

England football team coach Gareth Southgate was also quite excited with the game’s proceedings.

The official handle of Cricket World Cup posted a photo of Southgate on Twitter and captioned the post as “Gareth Southgate is in the crowd! Is cricket coming home? #ENGvAUS #CWC19”.

Australia captain Aaron Finch hit a hundred before England fought back with the ball.

Reigning champions Australia looked set for a huge total at 185-2 but, one ball after completing his century, Finch holed out. Australia continued to lose wickets but, with Alex Carey 38 not out, they finished on 285-7 off their 50 overs to leave England with a stiff but not impossible chase against their arch-rivals.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 22:05 IST