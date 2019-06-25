England vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2019: Unchanged England win toss, bowl first

Live score and updates: England are under pressure - well, how did this happen? The number 1 side, the overwhelming favourites are suddenly feeling the pinch and now, they are up against them, yes, Australia. Eon Morgan and side lost to Sri Lanka, they lost some of the swagger and when they take on Australia, they need to curb down on the swagger and focus on getting over the line. Flip the coin, and there is Australia - the side which has discreetly in an almost unAustralian way gone about its business. A blip against India, few boos here, few sloganeering there, but Aaron Finch and side have cast it all away as white noise and have marched on. On paper, this could be a match between England batting and Australian bowling, but when the match begins, that paper can be crumbled up and thrown away.

England vs Australia, live score and updates:

14:34 hrs IST Morgan wins toss, England bowl first “It’s not a no-brainer, but we’ve haven’t seen much sun down south so it might do a bit this morning.” “it builds confidence,” Morgan says of beating Australia 5-0 last year.





14:28 hrs IST Pitch report ‘The pitch is a little bit to the east and it means the square boundaries are short. The straight boundaries are huge though. It’s overcast, there might be a bit of movement, some green grass on the pitch, but it’s dry underneath, although it looks a bit cold. The captain winning the toss would like to bowl first’, says Michael Clarke in his pitch report





14:07 hrs IST Morgan won’t stop fans from booing Smith, Warner England captain Eoin Morgan insists it is not his job to tell supporters how to react to shamed Australia stars David Warner and Steve Smith when the arch rivals meet in a crucial World Cup clash on Tuesday. Warner and Smith have found themselves booed by some fans in England after returning to international cricket following year-long bans for ball-tampering. Australia coach Justin Langer has pleaded for the taunts to stop, with India captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed telling their supporters to lay off the duo.





14:05 hrs IST Player battles It will be a clash of titans when tradition rivals England and Australia take on each other in the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Lord’s on Tuesday. England, who start the tournament as favourites, are currently fourth in the points table and they have an impressive net run rate of +1.457.On the other hand, Australia are currently second in the points table with five wins from six matches and a decent net run rate of +0.849. Here are the top 5 player battles from England vs Australia.





13:56 hrs IST Jofra Archer is having a fitness test England’s newest pace sensation has reportedly picked up a side problem ... and is being put through his paces as we speak. Well, not the start the hosts would have wanted. Well, now it is confirmed that he is fit to play.





13:38 hrs IST England’s batsmen one-dimensional, not versatile - Boycott England’s “one-dimensional” batsmen are flat-track bullies who do not have an alternative plan if they are required to graft an innings in bowler-friendly surfaces, former batsman Geoffrey Boycott has said. “England are a one-dimensional batting unit and don’t seem to have a plan B or C,” Boycott wrote in a column for The Telegraph. “If they do have alternative plans, they do not execute them very well.





13:32 hrs IST England Predicted XI against Australia However, despite the shocking result, it is highly unlikely that England will tinker with their playing XI. However, there is a good chance that Liam Plunkett can make his return to the side in place of Chris Woakes. Woakes has not been that effective lately and Plunkett’s raw pace and bounce can be an asset against the Aussies. Read about their predicted XI.





13:22 hrs IST Australia Predicted XI against England When it comes to the team composition, it is highly unlikely that Australia will be making any changes to their side. The only possible change can be the inclusion of Nathan Lyon in place of Adam Zampa but the chances of that happening is quite low. The team performed quite well against Bangladesh and they will be looking to repeat that show once again when they take on tournament favourites England at the Lord’s. Read about their predicted XI here.





13:11 hrs IST The different qualification scenarios Australia They are slated to play against England, New Zealand and South Africa and need to win one more match to guarantee qualification. However, if they stay on 10 points, they would then hope that Sri Lanka lose at least two of their remaining fixtures, and Bangladesh and Pakistan lose at least one match. Read about the other teams here.





13:07 hrs IST Shane Warne has a suggestion or two for Australia Lastly, re the fans at Lords & booing Smith and Warner. I don’t like any players being booed in any sport, but if the fans who pay their $$ want to, then they are entitled too - go for it. But do it at your own peril as I know this will not effect them - but could inspire !!!!!! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 25, 2019





13:04 hrs IST ‘New MS Dhoni of world cricket’ Justin Langer has hailed Jos Buttler as the new MS Dhoni of world cricket. “Jos is an unbelievable player. I love watching him bat. He is the new Dhoni of world cricket,” said Langer. “I hope he gets a duck in this (Tuesday’s) game obviously, but I saw him at Somerset and he is an unbelievable athlete and an incredible finisher,” the Australian coach added on the eve of their World Cup match against England. Buttler has scored 3728 runs at an average of 41.42 and a strike-rate of 120.25 in 137 matches.



