ICC World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: Top 5 Player Battles - David Warner face Jofra Archer

It will be a clash of titans when tradition rivals England and Australia take on each other in the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Lord’s on Tuesday. England, who start the tournament as favourites, are currently fourth in the points table and they have an impressive net run rate of +1.457.On the other hand, Australia are currently second in the points table with five wins from six matches and a decent net run rate of +0.849.

Here are the top 5 player battles from England vs Australia -

David Warner vs Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer has given England’s attack a new dimension with his raw pace, taking 15 wickets so far to top the charts at the World Cup alongside Australia’s Mitchell Starc and Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir. On the other hand, Warner is right back at the top of the international game after returning from a year-long ban for ball-tampering with something to prove. He scored a relatively sedate 89 not out off 114 balls in Australia’s first match against Afghanistan and has since stepped on the gas, reaching a century against Pakistan and then smashing 166 off 147 balls against Bangladesh. This will surely be a battle to savour for cricket fans all around the world.

READ: World Cup 2019: Arjun Tendulkar helps England ahead of Australia clash

Joe Root vs Mitchell Starc

With 424 runs from 6 matches, Joe Root has been a force to reckoned with for England. The right-hander has been enjoying a brilliant run of form and with two hundreds and three fifties, he is currently the third highest run-scorer in the ICC World Cup 2019. On the other hand, Mitchell Starc has impressed everyone with his bowling performance and the left-arm fast bowler is ruling the bowling charts with 15 wickets. As a result, it is safe to say that it will truly be a clash of titans when these two established names face off at the Lord’s cricket ground on Tuesday.

Steve Smith vs Mark Wood

Steve Smith did not have a great outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but his international return for Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 has been quite impressive. With 244 runs along with three fifties, the former Aussie skipper has played a major role for his team in the tournament and against England, he will once again be looking to steady the innings in the middle overs. However, against a talented fast bowler like Mark Wood, the task will not be easy. Wood has been a revelation for England in this year’s competition and with 12 wickets from 5 encounters, he is the second most successful English bowler in the tournament after all-rounder Jofra Archer.

READ: World Cup 2019: Unfit Bhuvi prompts India to summon Saini as net bowler

Jos Buttler vs Adam Zampa

England’s Jos Buttler is one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket, with the ability to change the course of matches in the blink of an eye. Buttler scored a century in a losing cause against Pakistan earlier in the tournament, but did not get many overs against Afghanistan and was dismissed cheaply against Sri Lanka. Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa has only played four games and has disappointing tournament figures of 5-236. However, he can be a threat for Australia in the middle overs and he is capable of dismissing Buttler.

Glenn Maxwell vs Adil Rashid

Glenn Maxwell has shown glimpses of his capabilities at the tournament in England and Wales. He smashed 46 in 25 balls against Sri Lanka and then produced an even more eye-catching knock against Bangladesh. Coming in the 45th over, he flayed the attack for 32 off 10 balls -- before he was run out he was in sight of breaking the record for the fastest one-day international fifty held by South Africa’s AB de Villiers (16 balls). England’s Adil Rashid had a slow start to his World Cup campaign but has taken five wickets in his past two matches and offers a wicket-taking threat as well as the ability to contain. The leg-spinner has taken 136 wickets in one-day internationals since the start of 2015 -- the second-highest tally behind New Zealand paceman Trent Boult.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 20:53 IST