ICC World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: England Predicted XI against Australia - Change in pace department

England will be looking to bounce back from their shocking loss against Sri Lanka when they take on traditional rivals Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 at Lord’s on Tuesday. England, who start the tournament as favourites, are currently fourth in the points table and they have an impressive net run rate of +1.457.

Angelo Mathews hit a patient fifty before veteran pacer Lasith Malinga returned with a sensational four-wicket haul as Sri Lanka stunned hosts England by 20 runs in a low-scoring thriller.

Electing to bat, Sri Lanka managed a modest 232 for nine, riding on an unbeaten 115-ball 85 by Mathews.

The 1996 champions then returned to dismiss England for 212 in 47 overs to register only their second win in this World Cup. Malinga (4/43) emerged as the star for Sri Lanka as he dismissed the top three -- James Vince (14), Jonny Bairstow (0) and Joe Root (57) and also accounted for Jos Buttler (10).

Off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva (3/32) then moped up the tail with a quick three-wicket burst.

After Root’s 89-ball fifty, Ben Stokes kept England in the hunt with a 89-ball 82 but he ran out of partners.

However, despite the shocking result, it is highly unlikely that England will tinker with their playing XI. However, there is a good chance that Liam Plunkett can make his return to the side in place of Chris Woakes. Woakes has not been that effective lately and Plunkett’s raw pace and bounce can be an asset against the Aussies.

England Predicted XI: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid

