ICC World Cup 2019, England vs West Indies: England Predicted XI against Windies - Moeen Ali to return

After a thumping 106-runs victory over Bangladesh, England’s next challenge will be against West Indies on Friday in Southampton. The side displayed a solid batting performance with opening-batsman Jason Roy hammered 153 runs in 121 balls. Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler also fired quick fifties as the hosts posted a mammoth total of 386/6 in 50 overs.

The bowlers came out on top as well, especially in the death overs, with Jofra Archer being the star figure, picking up three for 29 in 8.5 overs. But with Adil Rashid being the only spin option, the Three Lions faced a hard-time in the middle overs as Bangladesh batsmen were able to put on runs on the board.

Rashid gave away 64 runs in his 10 overs, and managed only a wicket. England could replace the off-spinner and bring back Moeen Ali. The spinner can slow down the pace on the ball, thus troubling Windies’ power-hitters.

The right-armer would provide the side another batting option in the death overs, who can hit big shots, which would be useful to set a massive total for lethal Windies batting line-up.

Here is England’s Predicted XI against West Indies:

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 16:20 IST