ICC World Cup 2019: ‘I would be fearful’ – Nasser Hussain on difference between England & India

Former skipper Nasser Hussain believes England have put together arguably their best squad in the history of ODI cricket for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019 which is scheduled to take place between May 30 to July 14.

Recently, England demolished Pakistan 4-0 in the five-match series (first ODI was washed out) and much of the plaudits were handed to their batsmen, who continue to set the benchmark in ODIs with their destructive batting abilities. ((Complete coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019))

‘The Three Lions’ smashed more than 300 in four matches (373/3, 359/4, 341/7, 351/9) and simply out batted their Asian rivals in the series. Hussain feels this current England unit will create fear in the opposition camp because of the number of quality players in their ranks.

“If I was captaining against this England team, I would be fearful because so many of these players can destroy you,” Hussain wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

“It must be like playing against the great Australia side of old, where we would sometimes get them five down but then Adam Gilchrist would come along and take the game away from you. With England’s one-day side, you can get them five down and you still might have Stokes and Moeen to contend with,” he added.

Hussain also pointed towards the main difference between the two teams favourite for the title — England and India. Hosts England are billed as heavy favourites for couple of reasons — they are playing on home soil and also their consistent form over the last few years in 50-over format of the game.

As for India, talismanic skipper Virat Kohli and former World Cup winning skipper MS Dhoni make them one of the most feared teams going into the showpiece event.

“The one difference between the two top-ranked sides is England have that batting depth which India don’t really have, as their bowling attack doesn’t bat nearly as well,” wrote the former England skipper.

“England’s attack can be a little vulnerable but in Archer, and Mark Wood off his longer run-up, they now have those two bowlers with extra pace they have lacked on their rise to the top of the one-day world.”

The first match of the tournament will be played between England and South Africa at the Oval on May 30. While India play their opener against the same opposition on June 5. While both teams will collide in their group stage match on June 30 in Birmingham.

