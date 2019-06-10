ICC World Cup 2019: India end Australia’s World Cup streak - and other stats

India offered a sounding masterclass to the defending champions Australia in their second World Cup fixture on Sunday, defeating the giants by 36 runs. After decided to bat first, the Virat Kohli-led side put up 352/5 on the board, with Shikhar Dhawan scoring a ton, and skipper Virat Kohli scoring his 50th half century.

Australia, in reply, were bowled out for 316, despite David Warner, Steve Smith and Alex Carey scoring fifties. In the end, the showdown in London was a runs feats, and plenty of records were broken.

Here is a list of stats from India vs Australia fixture:

* Shikhar Dhawan completed 1000 runs in ODIs in UK in 19 innings, surpassing Viv Richards record, who had reached 1000 runs in the country in 21 innings.

* For the first time in 4155 ODI matches, the top 5 of both teams were able to reach 25 runs.

* India ended Australia’s winning streaks:

- 8 consecutive wins in the World Cup (2nd best for AUS)

- 10 consecutive wins in ODI cricket (Best for AUS since 2011)

- 19 consecutive wins in World Cup chases (Best for any team)

* Rohit Sharma became the fourth cricketer overall to cross 2000 runs against AUstralia. Doing so, he became the cricketer to cross 2000 ODI runs against any team in the fewest innings (37).

Fewest innings to 2000 ODI runs vs a particular team:

37 ROHIT SHARMA v Aus

40 Sachin Tendulkar v Aus

44 Viv Richards v Aus

44 Virat Kohli v SL

45 MS Dhoni v SL

* Rohit Sharma - Shikhar Dhawan pair became the most successful opening pair against Australia in the ODIs, going past West Indies pair of Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes’ tally of 1152 runs - in seven fewer innings.

* Virat kohli recorded his 50th fifty in ODI cricket.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 10:25 IST