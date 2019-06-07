ICC World Cup 2019: India’s High Commissioner to UK hosts Virat Kohli and Co in London – See pictures

After their practice session was cancelled due to rain, the Indian cricket team were hosted by India’s High Commissioner to UK in London on Friday. The players were accompanied by head coach Ravi Shastri and the support staff as well. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the images of social media and the post read: “Team India at the High Commissioner’s residence in London today.”

India reached London on Thursday after winning their opening clash of the World Cup against South Africa on Wednesday. Riding on Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten ton and Yuzvendra Chahal’s four-wicket haul, the ‘Men in Blue’ beat the Proteas by six wickets in Southampton.

India will next take on defending champions Australia in their second group stage match at the iconic Oval on Sunday. The Aussies are also coming into this clash high on confidence as they have won their opening two encounters so far.

The Indian players were scheduled to take part in their first practice session ahead of the Australia clash on Friday but had to stay indoors due to heavy rain in the city.

Weather hasn’t been kind for the two-time champions in England thus far as India had to cancel their optional practise on the eve of the game against South Africa at the Hampshire Bowl as well.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 23:12 IST