ICC World Cup 2019: Can’t allow Army insignia on MS Dhoni’s gloves - ICC tells BCCI

The International Cricket Council ((ICC)) on Friday denied permission to allow MS Dhoni to continue sporting the “Balidaan Badge” on his wicket-keeping gloves. The International cricket body stated that any personal message or logo cannot be displayed on any item of clothing or equipment in an ICC tournament. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

“The ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019,” the ICC statement read.

“The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves,” it added.

Also Read: Dhoni balidan-badge row: Here’s what ICC’s official rules on clothing say

According to ICC’s official guidelines on clothing and equipment, which is available on their website, “players and team officials shall not be permitted to wear,display or otherwise convey messages through arm bands or other items affixed to clothing or equipment.”

Here is what rule G.1 in ICC’s Clothing and equipment Rules and regulation guideline says:

“Players and team officials shall not be permitted to wear,display or otherwise convey messages through arm bands or other items affixed to clothing or equipment (“Personal Messages”) unless approved in advance by both the player or team official’s Board and the ICC Cricket Operations Department.Approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political,religious or racial activities or causes.The ICC shall have the final say in determining whether any such message is approved. For the avoidance of doubt,where a message is approved by the player or team official’s Board but subsequently disapproved by the ICC’s Cricket Operations Department, the player or team official shall not be permitted to wear,display or otherwise convey such message in International Matches.”

Also Read: Suresh Raina backs MS Dhoni on Balidan-badge row

Earlier, during India’s World Cup opener against South Africa, Dhoni was once again seen professing his love for the security forces after he was spotted with regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves.

The “Balidaan Badge” or the Army insignia was spotted on Dhoni’s gloves as television replays showed him stumping Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 21:37 IST