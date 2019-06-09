ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Virat Kohli praises ‘professional’ performance after 36-run win over Australia

India’s top order fired in unison and their bowlers produced a tidy display to beat reigning world champions Australia by 36 runs in a thrilling World Cup match at the Oval on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan (117) smashed his 17th ODI century and forged significant partnerships with fellow opener Rohit Sharma (57) and skipper Virat Kohli (82) to power India to a commanding 352-5.

Several frontline Australia batsmen got good starts but none could bat deep enough to see them home as they were all out for 316 in exactly 50 overs.

Captain Virat Kohli said that the team had intent right from ball one to beat the Aussies because the Men in Blue lost a home ODI series to them earlier this year.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India win by 36 runs

“A top, top win for us specially after losing that series in India. We had a point to prove against this side. We came here with intent right from ball one. The opening partnership was outstanding. I got a few runs, Hardik the way he played and MS Dhoni,” said Kohli.

Even though India posted a huge total of 352/5, Kohli said the bowlers still needed to put up a good performance to defend their total.

“You can’t take things for granted just because you have 350-plus on the board. That 30 runs gives you the luxury. One of the top three getting hundred. We decided to send Hardik to cash in, he could just hit from ball one,” said Kohli.

Kohli expressed why Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been preferred over Mohammed Shami in this World Cup so far.

“For us if Shami plays, it has to be overcast conditions and the pitch has to offer a lot. You can’t take Bhuvi’s performances in the one-day format for granted. He’s a champion bowler and picks up wickets with the new ball and with the old ball. It was a game changer (the wickets of Smith and Stoinis in the same over),” said Kohli.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 23:53 IST