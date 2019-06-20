ICC World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson edges ball to keeper during Proteas chase, stays on - see picture

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson hammered a composed unbeaten ton to help New Zealand post a four-wicket win over South Africa in a World Cup game Wednesday. However, his knock was marred by a controversy after he was caught-behind by keeper Quinton de Kock when he was batting on 76.

The incident took place in the 38th over off the bowling of leg-spinner Imran Tahir when the off-spinner managed to get a nick off the Kiwi skipper and de Kock plucked it. But the umpire was not interested after the appeal from the bowler, and skipper Faf du Plessis did not call for a review.

The replays later showed that Williamson had a feeble bottom half of the bat on the ball as it went to the keeper’s safe hands.

After the match, the Kiwi skipper said that he did not feel the edge and would have reviewed it if it was given against him. Proteas captain Faf du Plessis further said that it was not the turning point of the match.

“We weren’t aware of it. I think I was at long on at the time, and Quinny is the closest to the action. He’s always my go to man. I just thought it was a plain miss. I just heard about it now at the post match that he said he had a nick on it. But even Kane [Williamson] said he didn’t know he had to fine tune it. He would have referred it. But that’s not where the game was won and lost.” he said at the post-match press conference.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 17:57 IST