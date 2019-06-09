ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets - Watch highlights

New Zealand were dominant in the match against Afghanistan as they blew away Afghanistan by seven wickets. Kane Williamson led by example as the New Zealand captain’s 79 not out guided his side over the line on Saturday. Saturday.

Earlier, Jimmy Neesham starred with the ball as he dismantled Afghanistan for 172 with a career-best one-day figure of 5-31.

New Zealand’s third successive victory kept them on course to make the semi-finals in the 10-team tournament, while minnows Afghanistan have lost all three of their matches.

Afghanistan took the field without leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who was hit on the head when he was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson’s bouncer in the first innings.

He looked dazed as he walked off the field and later failed his first concussion test, ruling him out for the rest of the match and depriving Afghanistan of their best bowler.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 12:29 IST