ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand predicted XI against Afghanistan - Jimmy Neesham may miss out

New Zealand have won two matches while Afghanistan have lost as many matches in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The Kiwi side will aim to register its third consecutive win and Afghanistan, on the other hand, would aim to open their account when the teams clash on June 8 at Taunton.

New Zealand, known as BlackCaps, are considered dark horses along with the West Indies in the 50-over tournament. Australian legends like Mark Waugh and Brett Lee picked up the Kiwis, the 2015 World Cup runners-up, as the fourth team to enter the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup. The Kiwis heavily rely on their top-order and pace bowlers to pose a threat to their opponents.

ALSO READ: Ian Bishop surprises by picking 4 Indians and only 1 Australian in his all-time ODI XI

On the other hand, Afghanistan also cannot be taken lightly because last year they were the ones who overpowered West Indies in the final of World Cup qualifier. Also, the team has quite a strong bowling attack which has the capability to restrict any team to a low total.

New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls is available for selection after recovering from a hamstring injury. Jimmy Neesham could miss out for the Kiwis.

New Zealand Predicted XI against Afghanistan: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Colin de Grandhomee, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 11:10 IST