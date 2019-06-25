ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

Pakistan will continue their battle of survival when they face an unstoppable New Zealand in a must-win ICC World Cup clash in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Pakistan faced severe criticism after their loss to arch-rivals India but their 49-run win over South Africa breathed life into their campaign but the road ahead is a tough one.

With just two wins and three losses, Pakistan are at the seventh spot with five points in six games.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men will now not only have to win the remaining three matches, starting with New Zealand, but also hope that the results in other matches favour them to salvage any hopes of a semifinal berth.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have been invincible so far and currently hold the top position in the points table. The Black Caps, led by inspiration skipper Kane Williamson, have been on a roll ever since they streamrolled Sri Lanka in their opening match.

Where is New Zealand vs Pakistan match of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup match will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

At what time does the New Zealand vs Pakistan match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Wednesday (June 26).

Where and how to watch live coverage of New Zealand vs Pakistan match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1.

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the New Zealand vs Pakistan match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 20:35 IST