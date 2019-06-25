ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Martin Guptill on the verge of joining Stephen Fleming in elite list

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is on the verge of adding a new feather into his already illustrious cap when his team lock horns against Pakistan in a crunch ICC World Cup 2019 group stage encounter at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

New Zealand is on the verge of sealing a place in the final four of the competition having won five while one match was washed out. As for Pakistan, they find themselves at the bottom half of the table, winning two and losing three while one was abandoned due to rain.

Also Read: Stats reveal big worry for unbeaten New Zealand against unpredictable Pakistan

As for Guptill, he hasn’t set the World Cup alight with his performances thus far but he remains on the cusp of edging his name in history books. Guptill needs just 58 runs to become the second player after legendary Stephen Fleming to score 1000 World runs for New Zealand.

Most World Cup runs for New Zealand –

1075 runs in 33 innings: Stephen Fleming

942 runs in 22 innings: Martin Guptill

909 runs in 22 innings: Scott Styris

880 runs in 21 innings: Martin Crowe

852 runs in 25 innings: Ross Taylor

Also, Guptill needs 53 more runs to complete 1000 ODI runs against Pakistan. He will become the third played from his nation to reach this milestone after Stephen Fleming (1090 runs) and Ross Taylor (1068 runs).

Also Read: Dhoni breaks World Record with lightning-quick stumping against Afghanistan

Squads:

New Zealand: Hashim Amla, David Miller, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis (c), Chris Morris, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 15:40 IST