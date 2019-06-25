ICC World Cup 2019: Stats reveal big worry for unbeaten New Zealand against unpredictable Pakistan

New Zealand will look to seal their place in the final four of the competition when they take on Pakistan in a crucial ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Kane Williamson and his troops have been in good form, winning five while one match was washed out. As for Pakistan, they find themselves at the bottom half of the table, winning two and losing three while one was abandoned due to rain.

Despite the gulf in form and class, New Zealand cannot commit the mistake of taking Pakistan lightly as stats suggest they have a poor World Cup record against their Asian rivals.

Out of eight matches, the Kiwis have won just two — one was in 1983 at Birmingham and the other was in 2011 at Pallekele. New Zealand lost six intervening matches from 1983 to 1999 and their win rate is just 25% which the lowest among sides against whom they have played at least five matches in the World Cup.

Conversely, Pakistan’s win rate of 75% against New Zealand is their third-highest among teams versus whom they have played five matches. The 1992 champions have a perfect record against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

New Zealand will take heart from the fact that they have managed to turn things around after the 2015 World Cup. Since the showpiece event in Australia, New Zealand have managed a win rate of 80% against Pakistan.

Also, Pakistan’s record at Edgbaston isn’t the best and that is likely to play on their mind as well. Pakistan have won just once in their last five ODIs at this iconic venue, with their only win in the last five matches coming against South Africa in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Squads:

New Zealand: Hashim Amla, David Miller, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis (c), Chris Morris, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 15:06 IST