ICC World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Glittering party comes to an end

Highlights: The ICC World Cup 2019 began with a glittering opening ceremony in London on Wednesday, a day before the blockbuster opening content between England and South Africa. The two teams will clash at the Oval to mark the beginning of the showpiece event in UK.

22:24 hrs IST Loryn and and Rudimental perform Stand By Loryn and Rudimental perform the ICC World Cup 2019 song Stand By at the opening party. Fans dance along! And with that beautiful song, the glittering party comes to an end. England take on South Africa in the first fixture on Thursday.





22:21 hrs IST Michael Clarke and Graeme Swann take the World Cup to the stage 2015 World Cup winning captain Michael Clarke takes the World Cup along with former England cricketer Graeme Swann take the ICC World Cup to the stage.





22:13 hrs IST England win 60 seconds cricket tournament England represented by Kevin Pietersen win the 60 seconds tournament with 74 points. India finish last in this competition. Will this be the result of the ICC World Cup as well? We hope not!





22:09 hrs IST India score 19 Anil Kumble and Farhan Akhtar failed to get bat on ball on most occasions and ended up with just 19 points. South Africa scored 48 and New Zealand scored 32. England are up next.





22:04 hrs IST Brett Lee and Pat Cash score 69! The Australians are ruling this game as well. Lee and Cash notch 69 points and go on top of the pile.





22:00 hrs IST Bangladesh score 22, Pakistan notch 38 Bangladesh disappoint in the opening party with only 22 points, while Pakistan’s Azhar Ali and Malala Yousufzai notch 38 points. The two players from each team keep rotating strike after each delivery and bat as many as deliveries possible in 60 seconds.





21:51 hrs IST Viv Richards takes centrestage West Indies’ Viv Richards and Yohan Blake score 47 points in 60 seconds cricket. Afghanistan scored 52, while Sri Lanka scored 43.





21:48 hrs IST Anil Kumble and Farhan Akhtar represent India Each of the teams are represented by legends at the opening party. Anil Kumble and Farhan Akhtar will represent India. They are playing a game of 60 seconds cricket.





21:39 hrs IST John Newman sings at the event John Newman and a group of musicians kick start the opening party with a song as dancers perform with bats in front of fans.





Former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards is in the house.





21:31 hrs IST Andrew Flintoff, Shibani Dandekar host opening party Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff and India’s Shibani Dandekar are among the hosts of the ICC World Cup opening party. They are calling on the captains of each team on the stage. Fans have turned up in numbers to launch the World Cup in London.





21:20 hrs IST ICC expecting lots of fans “The Opening Party will capture the very essence of what makes this tournament so special and will be hugely exciting for the fans that are lucky enough to attend but also across broadcast we will show the world what they have to look forward to over the next 45 days of cricket action.The Mall, with Buckingham Palace in the background, is synonymous with some of the biggest events held in the UK and is instantly recognisable to everyone around the globe. It will be a fitting celebration of a World Cup, cricket and sport with diversity at its core,” Steve Elworthy, Managing Director at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, was quoted as saying by The News.





'The opening party' Although none of the players will be present for the opening ceremony, the International Cricket Council claim that it is going to set the tone for the World Cup for the next 45 days.




