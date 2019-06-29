ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan predicted XI against Afghanistan - One change expected

Enigmatic Pakistan will hope to continue their resurgent run while keeping complacency at bay when they play Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup in Leeds Saturday. Staring at a possible league stage elimination after three defeats and a washout, Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback with wins over South Africa and New Zealand to keep their hopes alive. There were quite a few positives from the six-wicket victory over New Zealand, with Babar Azam’s century and Shaheen Afridi’s five-wicket haul being the most prominent ones.

Here is Pakistan predicted XI against Afghanistan:

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman has scored 173 runs in 6 games, and is yet to showcase his talent in the big stage. The Afghanistan fixture could be the one where he blossoms, and gains confidence.

Also Read: Indian cricketers’ privacy violated, hotel staff spring into action

Imam-ul-Haq: Imam-ul-Haq has gone off to a start in almost every game, but has failed to convert it to big totals.

Babar Azam: Babar’s 10th one-day international century at Edgbaston on Wednesday -- his eighth in a winning cause -- has led to comparisons with Indian maestro Virat Kohli.

Mohammad Hafeez: In 7 overs, Mohammad Hafeez gave away just 22 runs, after starting the attack with the new ball. An old trick resurfacing for the side.

Also Read: ‘Nakal karna hi asli chaaplusi hai,’ Cottrell hits back at Shami for mocking his celebration

Haris Sohail: The inclusion of Harris Sohail at the expense of the miserably out-of-form Shoaib Malik has lent both stability and flair to Pakistan’s batting.

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk): Sarfaraz Ahmed, despite facing criticisms from all corners, has shown his intent to prove the detractors wrong. If fielding improves, the side certainly will.

Imad Wasim: Imad Wasim has contributed with both bat and ball, but is far from his best yet.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan has been the best spin-bowling option for Pakistan among the limited options available in their arsenal.

Hasan Ali: The out of form Wahab Riaz, who gave away 55 runs without a wicket against the Kiwis, is likely to be replaced by Hasan Ali.

Mohammad Amir: Mohammad Amir has been the leader of the Pakistan spin bowling attack, and his partnership with Shaheen Afridi with the new ball has sparked up things.

Shaheen Afridi: Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has added firepower to their bowling that is led by Mohammad Amir.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 09:13 IST