ICC World Cup 2019: PM Narendra Modi wishes Team India for their first match against South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to wish the Indian cricket team as they started their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday.

Giving his best wishes to Virat Kohli and Co. PM Modi stated that the tournament should celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship.

“As Team India begins it’s Cricket World Cup journey today, best wishes to the entire Team. May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship.!” tweeted PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah struck early to dismiss both South African openers as India took control of their opening game of the World Cup on Wednesday after South Africa captain Faf du Plessis opted to bat first.

Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked one-day international bowler, had the ball darting around on a cloudy morning in Southampton as he sent back Hashim Amla for six.

Amla, who missed South Africa’s previous match against Bangladesh, defended a delivery with extra bounce from Bumrah but got an outside edge that was caught at second slip by Rohit Sharma.

Bumrah then struck again in his next over, with Quinton de Kock, who made 10, edging to skipper Virat Kohli at third slip as South Africa slipped to 24 for two.

