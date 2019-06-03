ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table and updated highest run scorers and wicket takers list

Bangladesh made the perfect start to their World Cup campaign as their highest one-day international score inspired a 21-run win over a beleaguered South Africa on Sunday.

Mashrafe Mortaza’s side posted 330 for six as Mushfiqur Rahim (78) and Shakib Al Hasan (75) laid the foundations of their impressive display at the Oval.

Mahmudullah’s boisterous 46 not out from 33 balls pushed Bangladesh past their previous highest one-day international total of 329 for six against Pakistan in 2015.

Attempting to become the first team to successfully chase more than 330 to win a World Cup match, South Africa fell short at 309 for eight.

ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2019: Brendon McCullum predicts future of all 10 teams, says India will lose to this side

Here’s a look at the points table and updated highest run scorers and wicket-takers list:

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 11:06 IST