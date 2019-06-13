ICC World Cup 2019 points table: Pakistan slide down to bottom-half after defeat to Australia

Australia jumped to the second position in the ICC World Cup 2019 points table with a 41-run win over Pakistan at Taunton on Wednesday. David Warner roared back to form by scoring his first century since returning to Australia colours to power Australia to 307 all out in 49 overs. In reply, Pakistan did look good in patches but were guilty of losing wickets in bunches in crucial times as Australia bowled them out for 266.

Australia, now with three wins from 4 matches, are tied with New Zealand at six points. New Zealand, though continue to lead the ICC World Cup 2019 points table by virtue of a better a run rate.

Australia jumped over India and hosts England to take the second spot. India, however, have a chance to regain the second spot by beating New Zealand on Thursday.

Pakistan, on the other hand, slumped to no. 8 in World Cup team standings with just 3 points in 4 games. Pakistan had beaten England but lost to West Indies and Australia. The washout against Sri Lanka also did not help their cause either.

Here’s the updated points table of ICC World Cup 2019

There were no changes in highest run-scorers’ chart as Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan maintained his top spot. Here’s the full list

There was however a big change in the highest wicket-takers’ list. Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir toppled New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson to take the top spot. Australia’s Pat Cummins too rose to the second spot with 9 wickets to his name.

Amir, who took five wickets as Pakistan recovered from a poor start to limit Australia’s total, now has 10 wickets in this World Cup.

Here’s the top wicket-takers’ list of ICC World Cup 2019

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 09:05 IST