ICC World Cup 2019: Ravi Shastri reveals who he thinks are favourites for the title

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri feels England are well-equipped to end their World Cup drought at this year’s showpiece tournament at home. Shastri said that England have been the most consistent team in the last couple of years and they will start the tournament as favourites in their own backyard.

“England have been the most consistent team over the last two years. They have multi-dimensional players. They have depth in bowling and batting. And they are playing at home. So they would start as favourites,” Shastri was quoted as saying by the ‘Sport360’ website.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri reopens number 4 debate with ‘flexible’ comment

“But there are so many teams that can beat any team on a given day. In a tournament like the World Cup, you have got to be on top of your game every game.”

The ‘Three Lions’ have named a strong 15-man preliminary squad to take part in the multi-national event, starting May 30. As expected, Eoin Morgan will be leading the side but all-rounder Jofra Archer failed to find a place in the squad.

The door, however, is not closed on Archer’s World Cup aspirations: he has been named in the squads for the Ireland and Pakistan one-day internationals and he could potentially, based on his performances, still make it to the final squad in time for the first World Cup match.

Also Read: India’s reserves for ICC World Cup 2019 revealed

“In line with ICC regulations, we have to name a preliminary squad of 15 for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup before April 23. However, all 17 players named in the Royal London ODIs against Pakistan can stake a claim to be in the final 15-man squad, finalised at the end of that series,” said England selector Ed Smith.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 18:07 IST