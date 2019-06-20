ICC World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar shares inspiring message for Shikhar Dhawan after injury heartbreak

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared an emotional message for India opener Shikhar Dhawan after he was ruled out of the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup 2019 due to injury. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced on Wednesday that Dhawan won’t be able to take further part in the showpiece event as his injured thumb will have to remain in cast till mid July.

Tendulkar took to social media to express his disappointment and said he expects the southpaw to return stronger. As for Dhawan’s replacement Rishabh Pant, the ‘Master Blaster’ said the youngster won’t get a bigger platform to showcase his talent.

Tendulkar’s post read: “Feel for you Shikhar. You were playing well & to be injured in the middle of such an important tournament is heartbreaking. I’m sure you’ll come back stronger than ever. Rishabh you’ve been playing well & there can’t be a bigger platform to express yourself. Good luck!”

Dhawan’s absence will be a big blow for India as the left-hander hit form in the innings against Australia. Also, he has been India’s leading run-scorer in the last three ICC events and formed a prolific opening pair with Rohit Sharma.

Rishabh pant, who was not included in India’s initial World Cup squad, comes in as a replacement. He along with Ambati Rayudu were named as standbys when the squad was announced.

Pant has played five ODIs since his debut against West Indies in October last year and averages 23.25, and he was part of India’s squad during their home series against Australia this year. However, the selectors opted for Dinesh Karthik’s experience ahead of young Pant when they named the World Cup squad.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 15:33 IST