ICC World Cup 2019: Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra pick their India squad

The selection committee is all set to announce the Indian cricket team national squad for the ICC World Cup 2019, but former cricketers have already picked their line-up for the marquee event to be held from May 30.

Former batsmen Sanjay Manjrekar and Aakash Chopra took Twitter to share their expected 15-member squad.

READ: No big surprise expected as India announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019

Ambati Rayudu, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are the eye-catching inclusions who have found a place in both Manjrekar and Chopra’s list.

Moreover, Chopra wrote: “Pick 4 seamers. It’s England. Rayudu over anyone who ‘might’ be successful. Pant over Shankar--latter isn’t bowling so went for the better striker.”

My #CWC Team



Rohit

Dhawan

Kohli

Rayudu

Dhoni

Kedar

Hardik

Chahal

Kuldeep

Bhuvi

Bumrah

Shami

Rahul

Pant

Khaleel/Chahar



Pick 4 seamers. It’s England.

Rayudu over anyone who ‘might’ be successful

Pant over Shankar—latter isn’t bowling so went for the better striker #AakashVani — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 15, 2019

“Note: Changed my mind on Shankar,” Manjrekar pointed out.

My Indian WC XI.

Rohit

Shikhar

Virat

Rayudu

Kedar

Hardik

Dhoni

Kuldeep

Shami

Chahal

Bumrah



Jadeja

Rahul

Pant

Bhuvi.



Note: Changed my mind on Shankar. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 15, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, Virender Sehwag, who has played in three World Cups, picked his own squad for the event.

“My Team India for the 2019 World Cup. 7 players from the 2015 team, 8 replacements,” Sehwag captioned the list tweeted.

My Team India for the 2019 World Cup. 7 players from the 2015 team, 8 replacements ! What is your team ? pic.twitter.com/37QPZ9Z267 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2019

The seven players retained from the 2015 team include Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami. However, the notable omission from Sehwag’s squad is Rayudu.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 12:04 IST