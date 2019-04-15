Today in New Delhi, India
ICC World Cup 2019: Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra pick their India squad

Sanjay Manjrekar and Aakash Chopra took Twitter to share their expected 15-member squad for World Cup 2019 ahead of the official announcement on Monday.

cricket Updated: Apr 15, 2019 12:04 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Jasprit Bumrah (L) celebrates the wicket of Australia cricketer Shaun Marsh with captain Virat Kohli.(AFP)

The selection committee is all set to announce the Indian cricket team national squad for the ICC World Cup 2019, but former cricketers have already picked their line-up for the marquee event to be held from May 30.

Former batsmen Sanjay Manjrekar and Aakash Chopra took Twitter to share their expected 15-member squad.

Ambati Rayudu, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are the eye-catching inclusions who have found a place in both Manjrekar and Chopra’s list.

Moreover, Chopra wrote: “Pick 4 seamers. It’s England. Rayudu over anyone who ‘might’ be successful. Pant over Shankar--latter isn’t bowling so went for the better striker.”

“Note: Changed my mind on Shankar,” Manjrekar pointed out.

Earlier on Saturday, Virender Sehwag, who has played in three World Cups, picked his own squad for the event.

“My Team India for the 2019 World Cup. 7 players from the 2015 team, 8 replacements,” Sehwag captioned the list tweeted.

The seven players retained from the 2015 team include Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami. However, the notable omission from Sehwag’s squad is Rayudu.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 12:04 IST

