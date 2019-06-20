ICC World Cup 2019: Sanjay Manjrekar calls this player as a ‘game changer’ for India

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar hailed chinaman Kuldeep Yadav as a “game changer” for India. Speaking on a TV broadcast, the former batsman praised Kuldeep’s dismissal of Babar Azam in the crucial clash against Pakistan last week.

“My moment of the India-Pakistan match was Kuldeep Yadav clean bowling Babar Azam. The partnership between Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman had got the Indians a little worried; it was a record partnership for Pakistan against India across World Cup’s, and it was building to be a massive partnership before Kuldeep Yadav’s brilliance,” he said.

“His delivery to Babar Azam had drift and a bit of turn as well and to find the gap between bat and pad of a class player like Babar Azam that too on a defensive shot shows that Kuldeep Yadav has arrived in the World Cup,” he added.

Manjrekar further said that India have found another ‘gamechanger’ in Yadav apart from Jasprit Bumrah. “I have seen him perform this way in Asian conditions but the fact that he was able to do it in England proves that he is a wicket taker and India now have two game changers with him and Jasprit Bumrah.”

India will next face Afghanistan at World Cup on Saturday.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 18:10 IST