ICC World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Top 5 player battles - threat of Quinton de Kock, Shakib al Hasan

Bangladesh will kickstart their World Cup campaign against South Africa. The Proteas were shambolic in their first match against England and they will face stiff competition from Mashrafe Mortaza’s side.

Bangladesh’s recent form has been good, with the fourth best win-loss record in the last 12 months of any team in the tournament. They rely on a number of senior members in the side, but are sweating over the fitness of opener Tamim Iqbal.

“He had a fitness test. I think Tamim will give a final call, how he is feeling. It all depends on him. Players understand how they are feeling. Tamim will give his final call,” skipper Mortaza said about Tamim.

We take a look at five critical player battles which could define this match:

Mashrafe Mortaza vs Quinton de Kock

The captain will have to take the lead with the ball and account for Quinton de Kock early in the powerplay overs. The pitch at Oval is slightly tacky which could assist Mashrafe’s variations and hence, he needs to be smart while setting his fields.

Quinton looked the best batsman against England but got out at the wrong time. He needs to now bat deep into the innings and score centuries as has the ability to take off in the final few overs.

Kagiso Rabada vs Soumya Sarkar

The Bangladesh management like Soumya Sarkar and on his day, the left-hander can be a pleasing batsman to watch. However, he will have to counter the threat of a rampant Kagiso Rabada, who is a bowler in form and with the white new ball, he will be a force to reackon with.

Lungi Ngidi vs Mushfiqur Rahim

Mishfiqur Rahim is the rock in the middle order for Bangladesh and has to drop anchor and play deep into the innings, especially if Tamim Iqbal is not fit.

And he will face a stiff challenge from Lungi Ngidi who has the ability to use his variations and flummox batsmen, much like the way, he made a comeback against England in the first match.

Shakib al Hasan vs Faf du Plessis

South Africa collapsed against England and hence, the role of Faf du Plessis in the middle order becomes crucial. The skipper has to dig deep and carry the batting around him and then look to accelerate in the final few overs.

However, he will face a challenge in the fom of Shakib al Hasan in the middle overs. The left-arm all-rounder has the ability to use all his variations and stifle run-scoring in the middle overs.

Imran Tahir vs Mahmudullah

The responsibilty of finishing innings for Bangladesh rests with Mahmudullah and he has been a consistent performer in the recent past. He has the abilty to go after the bowling from the outset and hence, Faf du Plessis can throw the ball to his ace spinner Imran Tahir to not only control him, but to take this wicket in the final few overs.

