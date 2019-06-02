ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh Predicted XI against South Africa - Middle-order batsman to replace Tamim

Bangladesh are worried a lack of spinning wickets at the World Cup in England will hamper their chances, captain Mashrafe Mortaza said on the eve of their ICC World Cup 2019 opening game against South Africa on Sunday.

South Africa, who lost to hosts England in the first game, will no doubt come hard at Bangladesh.

Mortaza said they were aware before arriving that neither spin nor outright pace was likely to be a key factor on English pitches.

“Although suddenly we see pace bowlers have got some wickets in the first few matches,” he told a news conference on Saturday. “Tomorrow might be a different match. Maybe the wicket will be flat, and maybe spinners will play a role.

“You never know. It’s important that everyone has to be ready, either quicks or spinners.”

Mortaza said the new World Cup format would make matters difficult for Bangladesh, even if they have beaten all of the top contenders in previous one day internationals.

The tournament consists of a single group of 10 teams, with each playing all the others before the top four progress to the semi-finals.

“It’s very difficult, but there is the positive side that even if you lose a match, there is a chance to come back as well,” he said.

The lack of spin and format are not the only constraints for Bangladesh in World Cup 2019. Ahead of their opening match against South Africa, they are sweating over a number of their top players’ fitness issues.

Opener Tamim Iqbal has already been ruled out of the South Africa match while captain Masrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur are struggling with calf and hamstring injuries. Mortaza has made it clear that he will take the field despite the injury but a final call on Rahman’s availability will be taken before the toss.

Tamim, who has not recovered from his finger injury, will be replaced by Mohammad Mithun in Bangladesh’s XI. Liton Das should open the batting with Soumya Sarkar.

Bangladesh vs Predicted XI: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib-al-Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmadullah, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Mushrafe Mortaza, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 11:44 IST