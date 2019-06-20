ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, highest run-scorer and highest wicket-takers’ list - South Africa’s hopes dashed

Kane Williamson produced a masterclass of controlled batting to lead New Zealand to a tense four-wicket victory against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday, realistically killing off the Proteas’ hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals.

The Black Caps’ skipper kept his cool at the end of a nerve-jangling match that went down to the last over with eight runs still required, hoisting Andile Phehlukwayo for a huge six over midwicket to bring up a majestic century.

Also Read: Yuvraj predicted Pant’s future a week before his WC selection. Will it be true?

He sliced the next ball for four as New Zealand reached their target of 242 with thee balls to spare in a match reduced to 49 overs per side due to a wet outfield.

The close finish in Birmingham was just the tonic the World Cup needed after a string of one-sided results and rain-ruined fixtures sapped the tournament’s momentum.

The win puts unbeaten New Zealand top of the 10-team table in the round-robin phase of the competition in England and Wales while South Africa are languishing third from bottom after just one win in six matches.

New Zealand, unbeaten so far in the tournament, have 9 points from 5 matches, are followed by England (8 points in 5 matches), Australia (8 points in 5 matches) and India (7 points in 4 matches) in the team standings.

South Africa, on the other hand, are all but out of the competition. Even if they win their remaining three games, they will have 9 points, which doesn’t guarantee them a top four finish.

Here’s the updated points table of ICC World Cup 2019

There was no change in the highest run-scorers’ chart with Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan leading with 384 runs.

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir leads the wicket -takers’ list with 14 scalps to his name.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 09:33 IST