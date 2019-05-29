ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and Co touchdown in Southampton ahead of their first WC clash – Watch

The Indian cricket team touched down in Southampton which will play host to their first match of the ICC World Cup 2019 against South Africa on June 5. The blockbuster contest will be played at the iconic Rose Bowl.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video of the players making their way out of the airport and the post read: “Hello Southampton, we’re here. #TeamIndia #CWC19. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Team India made their way to Southampton after beating Bangladesh by 95 runs in their second warm-up match in Cardiff. Earlier, India had lost to New Zealand by six wickets in their first practice match in London.

India are being viewed as one of the favourites for the World Cup and there is good reason behind this tag. Captain Virat Kohli and fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah lead the ICC ODI player rankings going into the World Cup.

England lead the team charts as they go into the 10-team tournament as the top side in the team rankings with 125 points and India in second position four points behind.

Kohli enjoys a comfortable 51-point lead over his second-placed team-mate Rohit Sharma in the current rankings, which were updated last week after England’s 4-0 series victory over Pakistan, the Tri-series in Ireland, and Sri Lanka and Afghanistan’s tours of the British Isles.

In the bowlers’ list, Bumrah also has compatriot wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav (seventh) and Yuzvendra Chahal (eighth) for company while South Africa has the pair of Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada in fourth and fifth positions.

First Published: May 29, 2019 20:35 IST